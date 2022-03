Orioles renovation Construction begins to change the dimensions in left field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Courtesy of the Orioles) (Courtesy of the Orioles)

SARASOTA, Fla. — Talk of the Orioles’ changes to Camden Yards’ left-field wall has largely focused on their potential impacts on hitting and pitching. When Austin Hays first heard about the project, his mind immediately went to fielding.

“Now I can’t rob homers anymore,” Baltimore’s left fielder said.