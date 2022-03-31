5 Orioles in need of a big season, from former top prospects to established veterans | ANALYSIS

There’s leeway for a young player who competes for a team focused on the future rather than the present. Potential can carry more weight than concrete results at times, but eventually all that promise needs to show up on the field.

That’s the conundrum several fringe major leaguers face this season, looking for a chance to break into the Orioles’ long-term plans. To do so, they’ll need big seasons. And for the established players, a big season can lead to a trade to a contender.

Expectations aren’t high for the Orioles after another 100-loss season, but for five individuals, a standout streak could lead to a steadier stint in the big leagues or a path to postseason baseball elsewhere. Here’s a look at five Orioles who are due for big seasons.

Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer could alleviate some of the pain from the Manny Machado trade if he progresses into a serviceable arm this season. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Right-hander Dean Kremer

The loss of third baseman Manny Machado was an inevitability — a star won’t be strapped to a rebuilding franchise for long if there are prospects to be had. But in large part, the five prospects the Orioles received from the Los Angeles Dodgers in that July 2018 trade have underperformed, offering little salve to the sore spot developed after seeing a homegrown talent shipped out.

Kremer, 26, could alleviate some of that pain if he progresses into a serviceable arm. He showed promise in 2020, recording a 4.82 ERA in four starts.

Before allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox to close his campaign, Kremer went at least five innings in his first three big league starts, allowing no more than one run in each.

He took a major step back in 2021, however, allowing 17 home runs in 53 2/3 innings after giving up none across 18 2/3 frames the previous year. His ERA ballooned to 7.55 and his strikeouts per nine innings dipped from 10.6 to 7.9.

Beyond left-hander John Means, there are several spots up for grabs in the rotation. Kremer’s not a front-runner for one of those after spending much of the 2021 season in the minors, but a return to form could prompt him to enter the conversation. And for a franchise living with Machado playing for another club — now the San Diego Padres — at least one piece from that trade performing well might ease some pain.

If Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna can find more consistency at the plate, his speed and fielding could warrant a place on the bench. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Outfielder Ryan McKenna

If McKenna wound up on the injured list last season for whiplash, it would’ve been understandable. He spent six separate stints with the Orioles, shuffled up and down from the big leagues to the minors when the need arose.

He never stuck. His best attributes — his speed and fielding — were welcome in the outfield, but McKenna’s bat didn’t translate to the majors, where he hit .183 with an .559 OPS in 90 games. He struck out 74 times — more than a third of his plate appearances.

That lack of production won’t lead to longer spells in Baltimore, even with his .307 batting average in Triple-A last season. The Orioles’ outfield is crowded, particularly as Trey Mancini gets work in the corner spots.

If he can find more consistency at the plate, his speed and fielding could warrant a place on the bench. For now, though, manager Brandon Hyde will likely stick with DJ Stewart as the fourth outfield option, preferring a bigger bat to the defensive advantages of the 24-year-old McKenna.

Ramón Urías' hot start to the plate in Florida could go a long way toward solidifying his role as the Orioles’ starting shortstop. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Infielder Ramón Urías

In the grand scheme of things, spring training games don’t carry much weight. But for Urías, his hot start to the plate in Florida — including a home run in his first at-bat — could go a long way toward solidifying his role as the Orioles’ starting shortstop.

There were plenty of high-profile shortstop options in free agency — notably former Houston Astros star Carlos Correa — but Baltimore opted to stay internal. That decision plays in favor of Urías, who can build on a productive 2021 in which he was the Orioles’ top-performing rookie. He hit .279 with a barrel rate of 9.7%, according to Baseball Savant — a measure that tracks how many of Urías’ batted balls had an exit velocity of at least 98 mph.

The everyday shortstop position isn’t a lock, however, with prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg pushing their way into the conversation. Veteran Chris Owings signed a minor league deal and Jorge Mateo, a super-utility player, could push Urías to second base.

Still, the 27-year-old Urías has the inside track, particularly if he continues the success at the plate from 2021. There isn’t much set in stone for the Orioles in the infield, but Urías could mend some of the uncertainty.

Orioles reliever Tanner Scott's slider-fastball combination makes him an imposing presence out of the bullpen if he can keep his aim close enough to the plate. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Left-hander Tanner Scott

For Scott, it’s always come down to control. The left-handed reliever ranks in the 98th percentile for whiff rate and fastball spin rate. Few other Orioles pitchers matched or exceeded his 27.9% strikeout rate.

But for all that movement, Scott struggled last season to put the ball over the plate at a consistent level. His 14.7% walk rate landed him in the league’s bottom two percentile, and it’s the major piece of the puzzle missing from Scott’s repertoire — although it’s not the only one. The batting average against him on balls in play was .318, and his ERA rose from 1.31 in 2020 to 5.17 last year.

Scott, 27, has the tools. His slider-fastball combination makes him an imposing presence out of the bullpen if he can keep his aim close enough to the plate. So in 2022, with Scott lined up to be one of Baltimore’s most frequently used relievers, that’s where he needs to grow most. If he can reduce the walks closer to his 2020 rate, he’ll find himself in ample late-game situations.

Orioles star Trey Mancini is the face of a franchise without much going for it, though for how long he’ll remain in that position remains unclear. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

First baseman-outfielder Trey Mancini

While the other names in this story are fighting for their place on a rebuilding roster, Mancini has already arrived. He’s the face of a franchise without much going for it, though for how long he’ll remain in that position remains unclear.

So for Mancini, who returned last season after missing all of 2020 battling colon cancer, continuing his success since being called up in 2016 has more than one motive. Sure, it helps if the Orioles win games. But it could also lead the 30-year-old veteran to another team through a trade, securing Baltimore prospects in return for the first baseman and designated hitter.

Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledged as much during spring training, saying he’s continually weighing trade options before clarifying it’s not unusual for teams to do such a thing. It’s even less unusual for the Orioles, who have a propensity for trading stars during this rebuild. Despite his status as a fan favorite, Mancini is the likeliest candidate to depart next.