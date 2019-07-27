Stevie Wilkerson’s historic save precedes Orioles’ pitching shakeup with John Means to IL

Stevie Wilkerson walked into the Orioles’ clubhouse about an hour and a half before Friday night’s game and only about 15 hours since he had left it as the first major league position player to record a save. In true pitcher’s fashion, the center fielder was batting ninth in the lineup.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde greeted him and handed him the lineup sheet from the night before’s 16-inning 10-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, a game in which Wilkerson started in center field but became the 20th pitcher used by either team in a 6-hour, 19-minute contest.
A member of the Orioles’ public relations staff then asked Wilkerson whether he had any memorabilia from the historic accomplishment to send to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. They settled on a hat Wilkerson wore as he retired all three batters he faced, throwing no pitches above 56 mph.
He had told teammate Trey Mancini his only pitching experience before three appearances this month was an inning in high school.
“It’s pretty unreal what he did,” Mancini said. “It was honestly special to be a part of that yesterday, something that’s never been done in MLB before.
“Stevie’s one of the funniest guys I’ve played with. One of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had, so there’s nobody better to get that recognition that he’s getting right now.”
In the early hours of Friday morning, the Orioles celebrated their strangest and most exceptional victory of the season.
But come Friday afternoon, the implications of such a game set in for both teams.
The losing pitcher of the game, Los Angeles’ Griffin Canning, had been the Angels’ scheduled starter for the second leg of the teams’ four-game series.
The Orioles added right-handers Evan Phillips and Dillon Tate to the roster. To create roster space, they placed All-Star John Means on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain and optioned lefty Tanner Scott to Triple-A after he allowed three runs in the 15th inning. Injured right-hander Nate Karns was activated from the 60-day IL and was designated for assignment.
Of the 13 pitchers on the Orioles’ roster, it’s questionable who might be available Friday night and maybe even Saturday.
Left-hander Richard Bleier’s brief appearance in Thursday’s game was his third outing in as many days. Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa threw three scoreless innings one game removed from a 28-pitch appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked first time Ynoa pitched consecutive days since late April, and came after a 1 1/3-inning appearance two days prior.
Right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis threw 46 pitches in two innings as the opener Thursday, and the last time he pitched back-to-back games, he allowed seven runs in one-third of an inning in the latter.
Every other actual reliever the Orioles used threw at least 19 pitches; Wilkerson needed only 14 to set the Angels down in order in the 16th.
Left-hander Paul Fry, who threw 22 pitches in recording two outs before extra innings, has pitched back-to-back days more than any Orioles reliever but has yet to do so in July. Only eight of right-hander Shawn Armstrong’s 19 pitches were strikes.
Right-hander Mychal Givens allowed a game-tying home run in the ninth to send the game to extras on one of his 21 pitches in 1 2/3 innings. He has pitched consecutive days three times but never after a multi-inning appearance.
If right-hander Miguel Castro were to pitch Friday, he would appear in a third consecutive game. He did that in April, but none of those games saw him pitch more than one inning as he did in throwing Thursday’s 10th and 11th frames.