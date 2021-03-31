‘All hands on deck’: Orioles’ familiar pitching challenges in unique year mean success will be simply surviving

“We’re trying to create depth in our organization, and depth at the upper levels,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just because you don’t start with the team on April 1 doesn’t mean you’re not going to be on the team on April 7. Anything can happen. We’re going to use a lot of players this year. A lot of pitchers — hopefully not a ton of position players — but I see a lot of pitchers being used. We’re going to need depth at Triple-A. We’re going to need all these guys that are on the roster.”