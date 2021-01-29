Orioles’ use of pitching depth to protect prospects could look different in 2021

Depending on just how high a baseball team’s ambitions are, the idea of pitching depth takes on different meanings.
For a World Series hopeful, having a swingman or optionable young starter who can come up to the big leagues and not miss a beat in the rotation is ideal. At the other end of the spectrum, the Orioles have shown it can be just a way to get through a day.
The Orioles have handled pitching depth in different ways during the first two years of this rebuilding process. In 2019, the Orioles needed bullpen games, frequent waiver claims and the Triple-A Norfolk shuttle to cover the innings required of a 162-game season. It was less strenuous in a pandemic-shorted 62-game season in 2020, but the Orioles had more cover in that area either way.
Even with Rule 5 draft picks Brandon Bailey and Michael Rucker entering last spring training as rotation candidates instead of veteran left-handers Wade LeBlanc and Tommy Milone, who signed during camp as minor league free agents, the next tier of pitchers was exactly what the Orioles would have wanted.
Their offseason transactions had meant serviceable Triple-A arms such as Thomas Eshelman, Chandler Shepherd and Ty Blach were in camp but not on the 40-man roster. Brady Rodgers was in that depth category as well.
The presence of that buffer between the major league rotation staples, led by Alex Cobb, John Means and Asher Wojciechowski, and the prospects who ended the year in the rotation, such as Keegan Akin, Dean Kremer and Bruce Zimmermann, was important for several reasons.
In a full-length season, those depth pieces would have been used as cover so the Orioles wouldn’t have to rush their prized pitching prospects to the big leagues before they were ready. As it were, the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the first few months of the season did that for them.
By the time Akin, Kremer and Zimmermann were up in the big leagues and in the rotation after the halfway point of the season, the Orioles had already slotted Eshelman into their rotation as a placeholder and used Shepherd as long relief cover, though he didn’t pitch. Blach hurt his elbow in summer training camp and was later released.
That group, though, allowed the Orioles to be cautious and mindful of their prospects’ development without having to go to the waiver wire for a pitcher to cover them in a pinch. The virus-related protocols would have made that prohibitive either way, and could again this season unless restrictions are tightened.
For that reason, Eshelman being the only such nonroster starter back in the fold isn’t ideal for the Orioles. But there are other choices. Waiver claim Ashton Goudeau was a starter in 2019 and has minor league options if the Orioles want him to ride the shuttle this summer. Zimmermann could end up in such a role if he doesn’t end up in the big league rotation, so the nonroster aspect might end up being moot.
If it’s not, minor league free-agent Conner Greene has been a starter as recently as 2019, so he could fill that role as well. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis could be that type of piece as well. And it’s possible the Orioles might just hold a Rule 5 pick like Mac Sceroler or Tyler Wells on the roster to fill that role.
But as executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias checks off the rest of his wish list this offseason, a pair of high-minors starters who are sold on the opportunity that waiting in the wings with the Orioles might provide could make things a little easier as the season progresses.
New 40-man roster additions Michael Baumann, Alexander Wells and Zac Lowther will all be at Triple-A Norfolk putting the finishing touches on their development. The Orioles need some arms who they can reach down and pull up until those prospects are ready.