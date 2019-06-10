Orioles acquire RHP Tom Eshelman from Phillies for international bonus slots

The Orioles acquired right-handed pitcher Tom Eshelman in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for international bonus slots, the team announced Monday morning. He will join Triple-A Norfolk.

Orioles general manager/executive vice president Mike Elias’ first acquisition in Baltimore was infielder Rio Ruiz, a Houston Astros draftee while Elias worked in an advisory role in Houston’s front office. The latest acquisition is a product of Elias’ time as the Astros’ amateur scouting director, as Eshelman, 24, was Houston’s second-round pick in 2015 out of Cal State Fullerton.

He was traded to Philadelphia that offseason, along with 2013 No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel and three others, for closer Ken Giles and a minor leaguer. Eshelman has spent most of the past three seasons with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, but he has yet to break through to the major-league level.

Eshelman competed for a spot in the Phillies’ rotation in spring training in 2018 after a 2017 season in which he had a 2.40 ERA in 23 starts across Double-A and Triple-A, but then posted a 5.84 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts) that year in Triple-A.

He began 2019 in Double-A and was promoted in May to Triple-A, where he had a 2.77 ERA in four starts before the trade.

