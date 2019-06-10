Last chance to purchase your tickets to Brews and O’s!
Sports Orioles

Orioles acquire RHP Tom Eshelman from Phillies for international bonus slots

Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Orioles acquired right-handed pitcher Tom Eshelman in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for international bonus slots, the team announced Monday morning. He will join Triple-A Norfolk.

Orioles general manager/executive vice president Mike Elias’ first acquisition in Baltimore was infielder Rio Ruiz, a Houston Astros draftee while Elias worked in an advisory role in Houston’s front office. The latest acquisition is a product of Elias’ time as the Astros’ amateur scouting director, as Eshelman, 24, was Houston’s second-round pick in 2015 out of Cal State Fullerton.

He was traded to Philadelphia that offseason, along with 2013 No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel and three others, for closer Ken Giles and a minor leaguer. Eshelman has spent most of the past three seasons with the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, but he has yet to break through to the major-league level.

Eshelman competed for a spot in the Phillies’ rotation in spring training in 2018 after a 2017 season in which he had a 2.40 ERA in 23 starts across Double-A and Triple-A, but then posted a 5.84 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts) that year in Triple-A.

He began 2019 in Double-A and was promoted in May to Triple-A, where he had a 2.77 ERA in four starts before the trade.

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
79°