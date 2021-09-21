John Means doubles, deals in Orioles’ 2-0 win to open series with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — In what was perhaps his last at-bat as a major leaguer, John Means hammered an elevated fastball to deep center at Citizens Bank Park. The drive carried over Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odúbel Herrera, one-hopping the wall for a double that marked the Orioles left-hander’s first career extra-base hit and the first by a Baltimore pitcher in more than a decade.
The Orioles got no runs out of a hit that sent their dugout into a smiling frenzy, with Means running into an out at third base to end their half of the seventh inning, but the way he pitched Monday, it wasn’t necessary. Baltimore’s ace carried a shutout in the seventh of a 2-0 victory against a contending Phillies team, with the 6 ⅔ innings marking Means’ longest scoreless start since his May 5 no-hitter of the Seattle Mariners. Between that and Monday, the Orioles’ pitching staff had only one shutout: July 18 against the Kansas City Royals.
Thanks to Baltimore’s two first-inning runs, each of Means’ 20 outs recorded came with a lead, infrequent for him of late. Before Monday, the Orioles (48-102) had lost each of Means’ previous eight starts.
While the possible introduction of the universal designated hitter could mean Monday marked Means’ last opportunity to bat, he showed he provides plenty of value with his arm. He worked around a two-out walk to National League Most Valuable Player candidate Bryce Harper in the first, then after Andrew McCutchen’s single to open the second, Means retired 13 in a row before Herrera’s one-out single in the sixth. But he struck out Harper for a second time to end the inning, completing the sixth for the fourth time in his past six starts.
Of Means’ 13 induced swing-and-misses, more than half came against Harper (four) and Phillies cleanup man J.T. Realmuto. He got five whiffs with his changeup, snapping a six-start streak of two or fewer. He had frequently been disappointed with his signature pitch of late, but it was his most-used secondary pitch Monday, with his curveball delivering the second Harper strikeout.
After doubling off Philadelphia right-hander Sam Coonrod’s 98 mph offering in the seventh, Means allowed a leadoff single to Realmuto, who reached second when second baseman Pat Valaika’s dive-and-flip attempt wasn’t enough for the forceout. Another groundball got the second out of the inning, but with Means at 105 pitches — his most since the no-hitter — manager Brandon Hyde turned to top reliever Cole Sulser, who got former Oriole Freddy Galvis to line out to right to strand both of Means’ runners.
Means has a 3.25 ERA and 0.99 WHIP on the season. With likely two starts left, he could join Dave McNally as the only Orioles to allow fewer than a baserunner per inning while pitching at least 150 innings.
Sulser managed the eighth without issue before rookie closer Tyler Wells went through the middle of Philadelphia’s order — Harper, Realmuto and McCutchen — to bounce back from a couple of rough outings.
Single-handed
Pieced-together rallies have often evaded the Orioles in 2021. That wasn’t the case in Monday’s first inning against Phillies starter Ranger Saúrez.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
With an atypical lineup lacking a few regulars, four of the first five Baltimore batters singled, with cleanup hitter Pedro Severino and five-hole hitter Ryan McKenna driving in runs. Kelvin Gutiérrez singled to open the second to improve the Orioles to 5-for-8 against Saúrez, but they managed only two more hits before Means’ double in the seventh, which marked their only extra-base hit of the night.
Around the horn
- All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins (rest) was out of Monday’s lineup, though he entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth. Infielders Trey Mancini (right side) and Ramón Urías (upper right leg) were also out as they continue to get regular days off to nursing their nagging ailments.
- The Orioles will have a bullpen game Tuesday, with left-hander Keegan Akin starting Wednesday’s series finale.