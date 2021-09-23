Brooks Kriske, named for Baltimore legend, makes Orioles debut in 4-3 loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Brooks Kriske on Wednesday became the 60th player the Orioles have used this season, furthering a franchise record. But he’s the only one of those named for Brooks Robinson.
The right-handed pitcher made his team debut in a 4-3 loss to close Baltimore’s series with the Philadelphia Phillies. After the Phillies broke a 2-2 tie with two runs off right-hander Conner Greene in the seventh, Kriske stranded a pair of Greene’s runners to keep the game close.
The Orioles (48-104) got a run back the next half-inning when Pedro Severino doubled home Austin Hays, but Severino couldn’t score himself, with Bryce Harper throwing him out at the plate on Pat Valaika’s single.
Despite Baltimore starter Keegan Akin having an ERA more than four runs higher than Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler coming into the game, the pitchers matched each other with five scoreless innings. Hays’ RBI double off Wheeler in the sixth continued a hot September, but after a Harper single in the bottom half prompted Hyde to pull Akin at 90 pitches, Andrew McCutchen put Philadelphia ahead with a two-run home run off Eric Hanhold.
Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini’s run-scoring groundout evened the score in the top of the seventh, but Greene quickly returned the lead to the Phillies. An infield single and pinch-hit double opened the inning, with Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly breaking the tie. For the second straight night, J.T. Realmuto delivered after an intentional walk to Harper, driving in an insurance run that proved vital with a single up the middle before Kriske retired McCutchen to escape the frame.
With two outs in the ninth, Jahmai Jones, recalled before the game, walked as a pinch-hitter before another walk to Cedric Mullins, but Ryan Mountcastle’s long at-bat — and perhaps the Orioles’ final game without a designated hitter — ended with a flyout to Harper.
Around the horn
- The Orioles made a flurry of roster moves before the game. They placed infielder Ramón Urías on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain, likely ending his season, recalled Jones and right-hander Konner Wade from Triple-A Norfolk, and designated right-hander César Valdez for assignment. They also optioned recent waiver claim Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk.
- The team also evaluated outfielder Anthony Santander, who injured his left hamstring trying to field Realmuto’s walk-off triple off Valdez on Tuesday. Santander did not play Wednesday but remained on the active roster, though the Orioles had infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin in Philadelphia if needed.
- Rookie left-handers Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells will start the first two games of the Orioles’ final homestand, facing the Texas Rangers. Right-hander Chris Ellis, who has been dealing with arm fatigue, could rejoin the rotation this weekend, with left-hander John Means starting either Saturday or Sunday.
This story will be updated.
RANGERS@ORIOLES
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM