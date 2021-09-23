Brooks Kriske, named for Baltimore legend, makes Orioles debut in 4-3 loss to Phillies

Pinch-hitter Trey Mancini’s run-scoring groundout evened the score in the top of the seventh, but Greene quickly returned the lead to the Phillies. An infield single and pinch-hit double opened the inning, with Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly breaking the tie. For the second straight night, J.T. Realmuto delivered after an intentional walk to Harper, driving in an insurance run that proved vital with a single up the middle before Kriske retired McCutchen to escape the frame.