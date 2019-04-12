Orioles catcher Pedro Severino avoids concussion after being hit in head with pitch

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said catcher Pedro Severino, who was hit in the head with a curveball from J.B. Wendelken on Thursday and left the game an inning later, is available and avoided a concussion.

"Feeling a lot better today," Hyde said of Severino. "We caught a break there. It's always scary when somebody gets hit in the head. He had a little bit of a headache, but they cleared him of all concussion symptoms and he's much better today. We caught a break, and Pedro's feeling good."

Severino, who has three hits in 15 at-bats as the backup to starter Jesús Sucre, has been a defensive asset. He's thrown out both attempted base-stealers he's encountered and been part of some of the team's better pitching performances. Hyde said he was prepared to replace him, but nothing Friday indicated that the team would have to.

"I think we came in with the tests today, and if those didn't go well, we were going to have to,” Hyde said. “The concussion thing, you're obviously really sensitive to it and you want to treat that correctly. We did a lot of tests last night, woke up today feeling good, did some more stuff, and he's ready to go."

Cobb progressing

Right-hander Alex Cobb, on the injured list due to back spasms, said "every day is better" on his road to recovery, and he may be able to throw a bullpen session Saturday ahead of a potential activation.

Cobb said he needs the pain to dissipate before he can throw to ensure it doesn't go in the wrong direction.

"Once that pain goes away, we can start building off of it," Cobb said. "These questions are so hard to answer. Everybody wants to know why it happened, when you're going to be back. You just really have to take it slow each day. I envision it clearing up quickly, because the progress every day has been noticeable."

Cobb said he felt his back tighten after his April 4 start in the Orioles' home opener, and then he had spasms again during the ensuing week.

"Alex is feeling better," Hyde said. "Not going to rush him back, but hopefully he can make the start once he comes off the [injured list]. It's not for sure at this point just because it's back spasms. You don't want it to creep back. We're not going to rush anything right now. He's feeling better every day. We're hoping that he's able to throw a side here today or the next day to prepare for that start."

Around the horn

Chris Davis was left out of Friday's lineup against left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez, and Hyde said he's "just picking my spots with Chris and trying to get Chris a good matchup." Hyde said Davis will play Saturday against right-hander Rick Porcello. ... Hyde was complimentary of Fenway Park, and said he likes atmospheres where the crowd factors into games, to say nothing of the ballpark's history. ... Left-hander Tanner Scott said he was sent down in spring training with a mandate to work on his consistency, and he feels like he's done that.

