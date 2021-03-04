‘Nothing was easy’: How a fear of the ball and a father’s push led Orioles catcher Pedro Severino to the big leagues

“He did that to me a couple times, every time when I tried to quit baseball,” Severino said. “I just thought about it for like two months and he’d tell me again, ‘Have you figured it out or no? Because now it’s time to leave.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll play the game.’ I went back to the field, talked to my coach again and I started working behind the plate for like five months, 5 in the morning. Every day, 5 in the morning for five months. I was preparing myself really fast, and teams started looking at me.”