Rough finishes from Paul Fry, Tanner Scott create uncertainty in their status for Orioles’ 2022 bullpen

While dealing with the knee injury, Scott deployed his wipeout slider less. In his strong opening four months, he used his two offerings almost evenly, but around the IL trip, he threw his fastball nearly twice as often as his slider. Scott has historically struggled throwing his fastball in the zone, and although those rates after the injury were similar to those from before it, the increased frequency of the pitch meant he was behind more often. As a result, the chase rate on his slider declined by nearly 10%. After limiting batters to a .194 batting average and .215 slugging percentage with his slider entering the day before the deadline, Scott ended the season with a stretch in which they hit .385 and slugged .718 off it.