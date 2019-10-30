Valaika, 27, made his major league debut in September 2016 with the Rockies and spent the three seasons since as an up-and-down infielder. He played a career-high 110 games in 2017, hitting .258 with 13 home runs and an .817 OPS in 182 at-bats, though he failed to replicate that in the ensuing two years, and hit .190 with a .572 OPS in 86 plate appearances in 2019.