How Orioles farmhand Pat Dorrian, one of minors’ hottest hitters, had to leave pro ball to get to big leagues

“Even when I left, the goal of making it to the big leagues, that never left,” Dorrian said. “It was never, ‘I’m leaving, that means I don’t ever want to play baseball.’ I just needed more time. That’s really all it was. I had my four years of school … and the whole time it was just preparing for pro ball and hoping I’d get that opportunity and controlling what I could control. And here I am now. It’s a crazy story, a long story and all that, but the dream of making it to the big leagues never wavered. That never went away.”