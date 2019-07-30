Manny Machado’s Padres offer another path for rebuilding Orioles to follow

The four hitters who supplied five home runs, the three pitchers who combined to allow one run and strike out 10, and the notable third baseman who contributed three keys hits in the San Diego Padres’ 8-1 victory over the Orioles on Monday played a combined zero games for the Padres two seasons ago.
That shows how quickly a rebuild can take shape, as well as the possibility that the San Diego franchise offers another glimpse of a rebuilding path the Orioles could follow. Although they have yet to reach the pinnacle of a World Series title the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have with their rebuilds, the Padres, with a deep farm system saturated with a handful of pennant-winning veterans, are trending upward.
“It’s definitely a different feel,” said Wil Myers, who has been with San Diego since 2015. “You come into spring training this year, you feel a sense of, ‘We’re ready to win now.’ And that’s something we haven’t had here really since I’ve been here.
“it’s been a lot of losing seasons here, but this was the year where it was like, ‘All right, man, this is the time.’ ”
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. began the season as one of baseball’s top prospects and is now entrenched in the National League Rookie of the Year race. The 20-year-old phenom homered on the Orioles’ first pitch Monday. On the next pitch, outfielder Franmil Reyes, who had 42 homers in his first 184 major league games, slugged his 43rd. Luis Urías, a 22-year-old and Tatis’ partner up the middle, hit his first home run of 2019 in the fourth.
Add in two home runs from Eric Hosmer, who signed with San Diego before last season, and three hits from former Orioles infielder Manny Machado, who the Padres inked to a 10-year, $300 million contract this past offseason, and the Padres have a core of recent additions to pair with holdovers from the dry years in Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Austin Hedges.
Machado, 27, was a rookie when the Orioles ended their streak of 14 straight losing seasons in 2012, playing alongside veterans Adam Jones and Nick Markakis. Now, he finds himself as an elder on a team seeking its first playoff berth since 2006.
“I feel like we have that same group that when we came up,” Machado said when the Padres visited Camden Yards last month. “Obviously, Tatis is in my shoes at that point, and I’m in Adam’s and Markakis’ shoes on this side of it. But I think we have that same group and mentality to go out there and try to win some games.”
To this point, he’s done well in that leadership role, Myers said.
“He’s taken a lot of these guys under his wing,” Myers said. “We have a lot of young Latin players here, which is really cool, and he has the ability to communicate on both sides, English and in Spanish. It’s really cool, the dynamic he brings.”
On the mound Monday, right-hander Chris Paddack continued his dazzling rookie year with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Andres Muñoz followed by firing triple-digits in his 1 2/3 innings. Robbie Erlin left the bases loaded in the ninth without letting a run score.
Monday’s victory pushed the Padres to 50-56 as they wait for their rebuild to fully bloom, but the young talent on both sides of the ball offers plenty of reason for optimism, both in the remainder of this season and the future.
“They’ve definitely upped the talent base in their whole organization, and you’re starting to see some of those guys get there now," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I don’t think they’re there yet. I think they’ve been trying for a few years now, and obviously, they’re a lot more talented than they were a couple years ago. I think you see the amount of talent they have.”
Recent bullpen call-ups Adrian Morejon, 20, and Michel Baez, 23, were both part of the club’s 2016 international signing class, an area the Orioles began focusing on only this year under their new front-office regime.
Tatis and Paddack were products of 2016 trades, with neither considered a major piece at the time of the respective deals that brought them into the organization. With Wednesday marking the 2019 trade deadline, it’s possible the Orioles could scoop up an eventual key figure in their rebuild in the coming days.
Padres All-Star closer Kirby Yates was a pickup off the waiver wire, where many on the Orioles’ current roster came from.
Eventually, the hope is the Orioles will be able to add free agents like Hosmer and Machado on top of a farm system that Baseball America had as the league’s eighth best in its midseason rankings, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman.
“We went out, we spent big and got some players in here, we have a great farm system and the organization is trending in the right direction,” Myers said. “It’s a lot of fun here right now.”