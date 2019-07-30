Padres homer on David Hess’ first two pitches, go deep five times in 8-1 win over Orioles

But former Oriole Manny Machado led off the third with a triple, and Eric Hosmer followed with a homer. Hess retired the next two Padres before Luis Urías hit his first home run of the season and the 25th off Hess, tied for the second most in baseball. Every player who has given up as many or more home runs than Hess has thrown at least 90 innings, while Hess exited Monday’s outing with 72 2/3 innings pitched.