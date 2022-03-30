Orioles roster projection: Latest cuts minimize possibilities for prospects

SARASOTA, Fla. — After trimming their spring training roster to 44 players Monday, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledged that, in most cases, the remaining players are contending for Opening Day roster spots.

“I think we’re at that point,” Elias said. “It’s kind of down to a battle. That’s part of why we’re setting the table like this today, just with the limited games we have left.”

Advertisement

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has said throughout the first two-plus weeks of spring training that the final 10 days of camp will be focused on giving needed reps to players likely to be on the club’s Opening Day roster. Coming out of Tuesday’s lone day off of the spring, there are 10 days until April 8′s season opener at the Tampa Bay Rays; Baltimore-born left-hander Shane McClanahan will start for Tampa Bay, Rays manager Kevin Cash announced Tuesday.

The Orioles have eight exhibitions left and even more decisions to make about their roster. The recent wave of cuts officially eliminated outfielder Yusniel Diaz and top pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish from being on the roster that breaks camp, but none of them seemed likely to join the club from the start of the season in the first place. The decisions to make before the reassignments and optionings largely are the same.

Advertisement

Outside of three players rehabilitating injuries — Rico Garcia, Shed Long Jr. and Isaac Mattson — everyone left in camp is in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Of course, in the 10 days until then, players could fall off other organizations’ rosters and find their way to the Orioles, but for now, here’s a projection of how Baltimore’s 28-man roster will look against the Rays.

Orioles’ hopes for prospect-filled rotation delayed, but future possibility narrows margins for current starting crop | ANALYSIS https://t.co/pezbmOfEhf — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 29, 2022

Bulk pitchers (7): Dean Kremer, Jorge López, Zac Lowther, Jordan Lyles, John Means, Tyler Wells, Bruce Zimmermann

Notable absences: Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann, Chris Ellis, Travis Lakins Sr., Spenser Watkins

Although Means and Lyles will front Baltimore’s rotation as traditional starters — though they might be stretched out for only five or so innings — it’s possible the final three spots will feature pitchers built up for three or four innings working in tandem on a given day.

Wells and López showed the capability of excelling as relievers in 2021, but with the shortened spring, the Orioles need the extra innings both can provide, given their starter backgrounds. Kremer has shown improved stuff from 2021 in his two spring outings. Zimmermann was the Orioles’ best rookie pitcher last year. Lowther largely took advantage of a September spent in Baltimore’s rotation and impressed in his first spring outing.

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, tossing the ball to his catcher during an exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28 in Clearwater, Florida, has shown improved stuff from 2021 in his two spring outings. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Akin led Baltimore’s rookies in innings last year, but he’s struggled with command in both of his spring outings, a problem he also had in the previous camp. Baumann, the Orioles’ No. 11 prospect according to Baseball America, made a handful of relief appearances late in 2021, though his stuff ticked up from that stint in his one Grapefruit League appearance.

Either seems more likely to end up on the roster than Ellis, Lakins or Watkins; none of them are on the 40-man roster, and given the Orioles’ other needs and options, it seems doubtful the team will make space for them.

Alexander Wells, who was a starter in the majors throughout September, would also qualify here if he hadn’t already been optioned Monday.

Advertisement

Cionel Pérez, pitching for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants in April 2021, is out of minor league options and would provide manager Brandon Hyde a third left-hander out of the bullpen. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Relievers (7): Bryan Baker, Paul Fry, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez, Tanner Scott, Cole Sulser, Dillon Tate

Notable absences: Félix Bautista, Conner Greene

Fry, Scott, Sulser and Tate will again make up the core of Hyde’s bullpen and will receive the bulk of high-leverage opportunities. Sulser’s ability to retire both righties and lefties makes him the favorite to close, though matchup-based usage could also be the outcome.

Of the pitchers listed for the other three spots, only Krehbiel appeared for Baltimore last year, pitching well after being claimed from the Rays. Pérez and Baker were both claimed, from Cincinnati and Toronto respectively, this offseason. Pérez is out of minor league options and would provide Hyde a third left-hander, while Baker had a strong season closing for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, making his major league debut in September.

With the exception of Rule 5 draftees required to stay in the majors all season, the Orioles didn’t have a player yet to make his major league debut on their Opening Day roster in the first three seasons under Elias and Hyde. Bautista, the only player left in camp who both is on the 40-man roster and has yet to debut, could change that, potentially providing Hyde a power right-handed arm.

Greene, a nonroster invitee, got opportunities in big moments out of Baltimore’s bullpen last season and struggled to capitalize. In his second spring outing Monday, he allowed two home runs and two walks while recording only two outs.

Advertisement

Orioles slim down spring training roster, optioning DL Hall, Kyle Bradish, Yusniel Diaz and Alexander Wells https://t.co/YZryJc3Kc9 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 29, 2022

Catchers (2): Robinson Chirinos, Anthony Bemboom

Notable absences: Jacob Nottingham, Adley Rutschman, Beau Taylor

Rutschman, the Orioles’ top prospect, is still on their spring roster, but given that his participation in baseball activities has been limited since suffering a right tricep strain on the cusp of major league camp, it’s difficult to see him being ready to make his debut by Opening Day.

The injury likely ensures that Chirinos, a 10-year veteran, will open the season as their starter, while one of Bemboom, Nottingham and Taylor — all of whom have major league experience — will need to be added to the 40-man roster to serve as his backup. Here, we give the nod to Bemboom, who has caught the most major league innings among the trio. According to FanGraphs, he also rates as the best defender, which is going to be the Orioles’ priority in choosing a second catcher until Rutschman arrives.

Chris Owings, participating in drills before a spring training game March 28 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Florida, could stick as an infielder but would need to be added to the 40-man roster. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Infielders (7): Kelvin Gutiérrez, Trey Mancini, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor, Chris Owings, Ramón Urías

Notable absences: Richie Martin, Tyler Nevin

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

Outside of first base, where Mountcastle and Mancini will share time, it’s not clear who the Orioles’ starting infielders will be. Even picking three of the above names still leaves the question of which positions fit best.

The Orioles have explored Mateo, Urías and Owings — a minor league free agent who will need to be added to the 40-man roster — at both spots up the middle, with Odor, the Orioles’ first free-agent signing this offseason, also in the second base mix. Owings, Odor and Urías also could see time at third base.

Last season, Gutiérrez started 27 of Baltimore’s final 28 games at third base, but he’s gotten some work at first this spring so the Orioles could get a look at Nevin at third. Nevin has also spent some time in the outfield, but given he has minor league options remaining and Gutiérrez does not, he has a harder path to making the roster. Martin has shown some offensive improvement in a small sample of spring at-bats but would need to be added to the 40-man roster.

Orioles’ John Means sees 200-inning benchmark as next frontier in climb to ace status https://t.co/9772tNz6ks — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 28, 2022

Outfielders (5): Austin Hays, Ryan McKenna, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart

Notable absences: Kyle Stowers

This group likely became settled when the Orioles optioned Diaz on Monday. A former top prospect acquired in the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Diaz was among Baltimore’s top performers this spring, but coming off what Elias called “a totally lost year” in which he was hurt and performed poorly when healthy, Diaz will try to get regular at-bats in Triple-A before perhaps finally making his debut.

Advertisement

Baltimore’s No. 7 prospect, Stowers is still in camp, and although Elias said he could win a roster spot, the GM was also clear Stowers still has work to do in Triple-A. That leaves the Orioles’ primary group of outfielders from the 2021 season unchanged, with Mancini and Owings also options for time there.