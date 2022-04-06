Orioles set 28-man roster; Baltimore area native Bruce Zimmermann to start home opener

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Orioles have tentatively set their roster for Friday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Ellicott City native Bruce Zimmermann making the club’s rotation and lined up to start Monday’s home opener.

The Orioles used their two open 40-man roster spots — created when they traded relievers Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser to the Miami Marlins over the weekend — to add utility man Chris Owings and backup catcher Anthony Bemboom, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

They made seven cuts to drop their camp roster to 28, with infielder-outfielder Tyler Nevin the only player on the 40-man roster still in camp who did not make the club. Jacob Nottingham and Beau Taylor will remain with the organization after competing with Bemboom to be Baltimore’s backup catcher. Nonroster pitchers Spenser Watkins, Chris Ellis and Travis Lakins Sr., all of whom spent time with Baltimore in 2021, did not crack the roster, nor did infielder Richie Martin.

Infielder Jorge Mateo (sore right hand) and reliever Dillon Tate (sore throat) were both deemed healthy enough to break camp with Baltimore. DJ Stewart and Ryan McKenna both made the team, providing outfield depth off the bench. The entire group of young starting pitchers still in camp made the club; Keegan Akin, Dean Kremer and Mike Baumann join Zimmermann, who will start behind John Means, Jordan Lyles and Tyler Wells in the Orioles’ rotation. The club is still determining its fifth starter.

Advertisement

Baumann, Akin, McKenna and Bemboom are both on their first opening day rosters, as are Félix Bautista, Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel and Kelvin Gutiérrez. Bautista’s first appearance will be his major league debut.

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

The roster could still change before Friday’s game and certainly before the Orioles’ first home contest Monday. Baltimore sits atop the waiver wire, meaning the team will have first pick of any players who are put on waivers as other clubs trim their rosters.

Orioles’ tentative 28-man roster

Catchers (2): Robinson Chirinos, Anthony Bemboom

Infielders (7): Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor, Chris Owings, Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo, Kelvin Gutiérrez

Outfielders (5): Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, DJ Stewart, Ryan McKenna

Starting/bulk pitchers (7): John Means, Jordan Lyles, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann

Relief pitchers (7): Paul Fry, Dillon Tate, Jorge López, Félix Bautista, Bryan Baker, Joey Krehbiel, Cionel Pérez

This story will be updated.