Orioles roster projection: With spring training a month away, here’s who might be on the team Opening Day

The group the Orioles ended the year with could be back wholesale in 2021, so long as everyone makes it through camp healthy. That’s never a given, though. Means had plenty of indicators that his struggles early last season was more of a fluke than a true regression, and he found a way forward in September. Elias said Cobb would be around all season, so they’ll hope he’s like the 2020 vintage to end his time with the Orioles on a good note.