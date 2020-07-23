Orioles announce 30-player roster for Friday’s Opening Day; John Means, Hunter Harvey on injured list

Notable exclusions from the Opening Day roster include catchers Bryan Holaday and Austin Wynns, outfielders Ryan Mountcastle and Mason Williams, infielder Dilson Herrera, and right-handers César Valdez and Thomas Eshelman. All but Wynns and Mountcastle were nonroster invitees to training camp and thus would’ve needed to be added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster. They will join the 13 players already training at the Orioles’ alternate site in Bowie and participate in intrasquad games there to prepare should they be called upon during the season. Along with Mountcastle — the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect according to Baseball America — catcher Adley Rutschman (No. 1); pitchers DL Hall (No. 3), Keegan Akin (No. 9), Michael Baumann (No. 10) and Dean Kremer (No. 11); and outfielder Yusniel Díaz (No. 6) will be part of the group in Bowie.