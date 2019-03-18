Projecting the Orioles' Opening Day roster after Sunday's surprising roster cuts

The Orioles’ major league camp cuts of eight players Sunday made at least one thing pretty clear: Executive vice president-general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde aren’t concerned that players likely to contribute to the major league club at some point this season are around for Opening Day.

If they were, the likes of three spring standouts — outfielders Austin Hays and Anthony Santander plus reliever Cody Carroll — plus intriguing homegrown reliever Branden Kline, right-handers Yefry Ramirez and Gabriel Ynoa, and infielders Stevie Wilkerson and Christopher Bostick all might still be around and vying for a spot on the roster.

"If you look at a majority of major league rosters last year on Opening Day, a lot changes," Hyde said. "It looks a lot different in June. There's always this deadline on Opening Day. It's always a special day, and it's a big deal to be on an Opening Day roster. At the same time, it's one of 162, and there's six months to go, and some guys are going to impact our club that aren't going to be on this Opening Day roster. That's just the way that falls."

There are still plenty of things to sort out, from the status of Rule 5 draft picks Richie Martin, Drew Jackson and Pedro Araujo to the fact that nonroster invitees Alcides Escobar, Jesús Sucre and Eric Young Jr. would need to be added to the 40-man roster to make the team.

But with a week to go in a camp that was once defined by competition for spots, much of the intrigue is centered on just a few roster spots. Here's a best guess on who will open the 2019 season with the Orioles on March 28 in New York.

Catcher: Chance Sisco, Jesús Sucre

It was interesting to hear Elias say that this was a position of concern, especially defensively, entering the spring, though he said everyone has shown the ability to be at least average behind the plate. That's not the strongest praise, but it matters considering the candidates.

Sisco’s power numbers from his crazy start to the spring haven’t carried over, but he's continued to show the patient approach that made him one of the more polished high school draft picks to come through the Orioles organization in years.

Sucre takes the spot of Austin Wynns, whose oblique injury seems as if it's going to keep him out of games long enough that it makes a difference in his Opening Day availability. Either way, a catch-and-throw complement to Sisco will be required.

Andrew Susac and Carlos Pérez have played well and will serve as depth at Triple-A Norfolk.

Infielders: Chris Davis, Jonathan Villar, Richie Martin, Renato Núñez, Alcides Escobar, Drew Jackson

Davis and Villar were givens this spring, even as the former dealt with a hip problem that kept him out earlier this spring.

Martin, a Rule 5 selection from the Oakland Athletics, has impressed with his defense and shown the ability to hold his own at the plate. The way Elias spoke Sunday about the idea of losing Rule 5 picks to their old team made it seem as if that's not something the Orioles are interested in doing, so that's good news for Martin and Jackson. Jackson will likely fill a super-utility role, and his ability to play the outfield will provide cover there.

It was interesting to see Rio Ruiz playing third base on an infield that included Villar and Martin, because Hyde said this weekend that while there wouldn't be lineups that were explicitly made with the season in mind, spring games would include infield groups and outfield groups that would play together during the season. But even with his slow spring, Núñez was the Orioles' most consistent hitter in the second half of the 2018 season, is still only 25, and is out of minor league options. It would be inconsistent to jettison a talent like his from the organization when Ruiz can be sent to the minors without consequence, even if Ruiz has had the better spring and is a better defender.

Escobar, a nonroster invitee, has done nothing to indicate he shouldn't be in the big leagues this year, even if adding him to the 40-man roster would require the Orioles to take someone off. Hanser Alberto, who has been through that process twice this spring, might end up in that cycle again. Fellow nonroster invitees Jace Peterson and Jack Reinheimer have played a lot and had productive springs in reserve roles, but there's just too much ahead of them on the depth chart.

Sunday's moves added more clarity to this position than any other, with Hays and Santander playing their way onto the club in the previous version of this projection but sent out Sunday in the name of player development.