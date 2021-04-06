Orioles home opener to include first pitch from Mayor Brandon Scott; Mo Gaba, front-line workers to be recognized

The Orioles will also recognize several of their fans. The annual “10th Man” has been renamed “Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year,” honoring the 14-year-old superfan who died of cancer in July shortly after being elected into the Orioles Hall of Fame. The inaugural recipient of “Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year” will be all of the team’s fans, the club said, with all fans in the ballpark getting to make the ceremonial “Play Ball!” call.