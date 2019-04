Jim Mone / AP

Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard, left, fist-bumps Renato Nunez after Nunez scored on a single by Rio Ruiz off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday.

Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard, left, fist-bumps Renato Nunez after Nunez scored on a single by Rio Ruiz off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday. (Jim Mone / AP)