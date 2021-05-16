xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
May 16, 2021 10:00 AM

Yankees (22-17) vs. Orioles (16-23)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA) vs. Orioles TBD

