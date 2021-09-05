xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 05, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (42-92) vs. Yankees (78-57)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (2-8, 6.90 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.61 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

YANKEES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

