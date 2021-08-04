xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 04, 2021 12:00 PM

YANKEES (57-49) vs. ORIOLES (38-68)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.11 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.20 ERA)

YANKEES LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

