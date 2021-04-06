xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game at Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 06, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (3-1) at Yankees (2-2)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Advertisement

First pitch: 6:35 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (1-1, 4.82 ERA in 2020) vs. Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 3.38 ERA)

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement