Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Thursday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 29, 2021 8:00 AM

Yankees (11-13) vs. Orioles (10-14)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (1-3, 8.15 ERA)

Pregame reading:

