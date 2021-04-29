Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Thursday’s game vs. Yankees

Yankees (11-13) vs. Orioles (10-14)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 1:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (1-3, 8.15 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Few have abandoned switch-hitting and succeeded. Their stories show it can work for the Orioles’ Cedric Mullins.
- In Orioles’ 7-0 loss to Yankees, another rough day for a touted rookie starter
- Orioles trying to keep it simple with outfield alignments — and the assists are piling up
- Bruce Zimmermann hit hard as Orioles fall to Yankees, 5-1
- How Dillon Tate, the 2015 draft’s top arm, is finally reaching his potential in the Orioles bullpen
- Matt Harvey, Cedric Mullins continue resurgent seasons in Orioles’ 4-2 win over Yankees
- Orioles reset: John Means has established that he’s a good major league starter and teased that he’s a great one