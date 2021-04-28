xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 28, 2021 12:00 PM

Yankees (10-13) vs. Orioles (10-13)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Advertisement

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Advertisement
Advertisement

Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Domingo German (1-2, 6.23 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement