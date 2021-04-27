xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Tuesday’s game vs. Yankees

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 27, 2021 2:48 PM

Yankees (9-13) vs. Orioles (10-12)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-2, 4.57 ERA)

Pregame reading:

