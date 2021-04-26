Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game vs. Yankees

Yankees (9-12) vs. Orioles (9-12)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 7:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Yankees RHP Deivi García (season debut) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (1-1, 5.12 ERA)
Pregame reading:
- Austin Hays homers twice, John Means dominates again as Orioles end Athletics’ winning streak with 8-1 victory
- Athletics’ 13-game winning streak, longest in major leagues since 2017, ended by Orioles
- Orioles promote pitching prospect Zac Lowther, who makes his big league debut: ‘Is this a dream?’
- Orioles among league’s worst offenses through first 20 games: ‘The hits will come’
- Orioles swamped by Athletics in rainy bullpen game, 7-2
- Cole Sulser’s resurgence in Orioles bullpen on display in loss to Athletics
- Early schedule filled with days off helped ease Orioles pitchers into the season. Now, the challenge begins.
- Hot road trip for Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis shows how quickly fortunes can turn | ANALYSIS
- Facing another injury, Orioles’ outfield depth remains basic example of what club should strive for | ANALYSIS
- Breaking down how the Orioles’ vaunted corner bats have begun the season | ANALYSIS