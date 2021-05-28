xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday’s game at White Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
May 28, 2021 12:00 PM

White Sox (29-20) vs. Orioles (17-33)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: White Sox LHP Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.28 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA)

[More from sports] As Orioles look to break losing streak, already-thin lineup dealt another blow with Trey Mancini injury scare

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

WHITE SOX LINEUP

TBA

