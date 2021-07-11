xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game against the White Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 11, 2021 9:00 AM

ORIOLES (28-60) VS. WHITE SOX (53-35)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.14 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Spenser Watkins, a 2014 Detroit Tigers draft pick who has spent most of this season at Triple-A Norfolk, will start for the Orioles on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
