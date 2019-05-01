Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchups and how to watch Wednesday's doubleheader at White Sox

Orioles (10-20) vs. White Sox (12-14)
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
Game 1 first pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Game 2 first pitch: TBD
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan for both games
Game 1 starting pitchers: Orioles RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.88 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 4.94 ERA)
Game 2 starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.42 ERA)
Game 1 Orioles lineup
2B Jonathan Villar (S)
RF Trey Mancini (R)
1B Renato Nunez (R)
DH Dwight Smith Jr (L)
3B Hanser Alberto (R)
CF Joey Rickard (R)
C Pedro Severino (R)
LF Stevie Wilkerson (S)
SS Richie Martin (R)
Game 1 White Sox lineup
CF Leury Garcia (S)
3B Yoan Moncada (S)
1B Jose Abreu (R)
DH Yonder Alonso (L)
SS Tim Anderson (R)
LF Nicky Delmonico (L)
C James McCann (R)
2B Yolmer Sanchez (S)
RF Ryan Cordell (R)