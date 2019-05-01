Sports Orioles

Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchups and how to watch Wednesday's doubleheader at White Sox

Orioles (10-20) vs. White Sox (12-14)

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

Game 1 first pitch: 4:10 p.m.

Game 2 first pitch: TBD

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan for both games

Game 1 starting pitchers: Orioles RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.88 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón (3-2, 4.94 ERA)

Game 2 starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA) vs. White Sox RHP Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.42 ERA)

Game 1 Orioles lineup

2B Jonathan Villar (S)

RF Trey Mancini (R)

1B Renato Nunez (R)

DH Dwight Smith Jr (L)

3B Hanser Alberto (R)

CF Joey Rickard (R)

C Pedro Severino (R)

LF Stevie Wilkerson (S)

SS Richie Martin (R)

Game 1 White Sox lineup

CF Leury Garcia (S)

3B Yoan Moncada (S)

1B Jose Abreu (R)

DH Yonder Alonso (L)

SS Tim Anderson (R)

LF Nicky Delmonico (L)

C James McCann (R)

2B Yolmer Sanchez (S)

RF Ryan Cordell (R)

