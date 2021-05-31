xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Monday’s game vs. Twins

By
Baltimore Sun
May 31, 2021 8:00 AM

Twins (21-31) vs. Orioles (17-36)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, ESPN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Twins RHP José Berríos (5-2, 3.67 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (1-6, 5.80 ERA)

[More from sports] Former Orioles catcher Matt Wieters dropped from Team USA Olympic qualifying roster

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TWINS LINEUP

