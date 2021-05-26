xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game at Twins

By
Baltimore Sun
May 26, 2021 9:00 AM

Twins (19-29) vs. Orioles (17-31)

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Twins RHP Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (1-5, 6.00 ERA)

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

TWINS LINEUP

TBA

