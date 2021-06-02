xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Twins

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 02, 2021 12:00 PM

Twins (22-32) vs. Orioles (18-37)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Twins RHP Randy Dobnak (1-4, 6.49 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.84 ERA)

[More from sports] The Orioles ended their 14-game losing streak. Now comes the rest of the season.

Pregame reading:

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

TWINS LINEUP

TBA

