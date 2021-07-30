xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game against the Tigers

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 30, 2021 12:00 PM

TIGERS (50-55) vs. ORIOLES (35-66)

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (6-9, 4.42 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (5-10, 6.65 ERA)

TIGERS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

