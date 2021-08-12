xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups, roster moves and how to watch Thursday’s game against the Tigers

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2021 8:00 AM

Tigers (56-60) vs. Orioles (38-74)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (2-5, 6.33 ERA) vs. Orioles LHP John Means (5-3, 2.79 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Roster moves: The Orioles optioned right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson to Triple-A Norfolk after Wednesday night’s game.

TIGERS LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement