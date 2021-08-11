xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Wednesday’s game against the Tigers

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 11, 2021 12:00 PM

Tigers (55-60) vs. Orioles (38-73)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

TIGERS LINEUP

[More from sports] Ravens to require masks at indoor areas at M&T Bank Stadium

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement