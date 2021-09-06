xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Monday’s game vs. Royals

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 06, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (43-92) vs. Royals (78-57)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN 2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Zac Lowther (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs. Royals LHP Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.16 ERA)

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBD

ROYALS LINEUP

TBD

Pregame reading

