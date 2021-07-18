xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Sunday’s game against the Royals

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 18, 2021 8:00 AM

ROYALS (37-54) vs. ORIOLES (29-62)

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

First pitch: 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.98 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ROYALS LINEUP

[More from sports] Nationals-Padres game in Washington suspended Saturday night after shooting outside stadium

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement

Pregame reading:

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement