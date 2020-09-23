Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup and how to watch Wednesday’s game vs. Red Sox

Orioles (22-32) vs. Red Sox (21-34)
Where: Fenway Park, Boston
First pitch: 7:30 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 4.25 ERA)
Pregame roster move: The Orioles recalled RHP Branden Kline from the alternate training Site at Double-A Bowie and placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day injured list (right elbow inflammation).
ORIOLES LINEUP
Cedric Mullins (S) CF
DJ Stewart (L) LF
Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
Renato Núñez (R) DH
Chance Sisco (L) C
Austin Hays (R) RF
Rio Ruiz (L) 3B
Pat Valaika (R) 2B
Ramón Urías (R) SS
RED SOX LINEUP
Alex Verdugo (L) RF
Rafael Devers (L) 3B
Xander Bogaerts (R) SS
J.D. Martinez (R) DH
Jackie Bradley Jr. (L) CF
Kevin Plawecki (R) C
Bobby Dalbec (R) 1B
Michael Chavis (R) LF
Christian Arroyo (R) 2B