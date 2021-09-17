xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Red Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2021 4:04 PM

Orioles (47-99) vs. Red Sox (83-65)

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Keegan Akin (2-9, 6.83 ERA) vs. Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (3-0, 2.52 ERA)

Advertisement
Advertisement

ORIOLES LINEUP

[More from sports] The Ravens have a lot of injuries. John Harbaugh doesn’t want to talk about them.

TBA

RED SOX LINEUP

Latest Baltimore Orioles

TBA

Pregame reading

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement