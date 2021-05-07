xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Friday’s game vs. Red Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
May 07, 2021 12:00 PM

Red Sox (19-13) vs. Orioles (15-16)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 4.18 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (3-1, 4.06 ERA)

