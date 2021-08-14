Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Saturday’s game against the Red Sox

Red Sox (67-51) vs. Orioles (38-76)
Where: Fenway Park, Boston
First pitch: 4:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (6-11, 4.40 ERA in 2019; first start since Aug. 13, 2019, after having Tommy John surgery) vs. Orioles RHP Jorge López (3-12, 5.75 ERA)
RED SOX LINEUP
TBA
ORIOLES LINEUP
TBA
Pregame reading
- Chris Davis’ retirement provides small short-term benefits for him and the Orioles. The peace in parting outweighs it all. | ANALYSIS
- Orioles’ Chris Davis, polarizing slugger who signed club’s richest contract, retires after 11 seasons in Baltimore
- Without Miguel Cabrera, Tigers pounce on John Means, sending Orioles to their eighth straight loss, 6-4
- Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez believes he’s the best pitcher in the minors, too. Now he wants to prove it each outing.
- Now ‘a step away’ from the majors, Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman ready to grow at Triple-A
- Miguel Cabrera’s 499th home run breaks Matt Harvey’s dam in Orioles’ 5-2 loss to Tigers, their seventh straight defeat
- Orioles rookie Keegan Akin’s latest struggles mean stay in rotation might be brief
- Anthony Santander homers twice, but Orioles pitching woes continue in 9-4 loss to Tigers, their sixth straight defeat
- Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman promotion comes after big week for top pitching prospects
- Orioles reset: Jorge Mateo is the type of waiver claim the club’s rebuild has been waiting for
- Orioles legend Brooks Robinson ‘on his way to a full recovery’ after breaking arm in fall at home
- Orioles promoting top prospect Adley Rutschman to Triple-A Norfolk
- After Hall of Fame ceremony, not much for fans to cheer about as Orioles allow double-digit runs again in 12-3 loss to Rays
- Sonsy Gaba ‘so happy and so humbled’ by son Mo’s recognition as Orioles Hall of Famer
- Orioles bullpen wastes John Means’ gutsy start in 10-6 loss to Rays; Ryan Mountcastle exits for concussion evaluation
- As J.J. Hardy goes into the Orioles Hall of Fame, his winning impact could be a lesson to the current club | ANALYSIS
- Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle ‘continues to improve’ as rookie resurgence rolls on
- In so many ways, the Orioles can still only dream of a debut like Yankees prospect Luis Gil’s
- Orioles shut down by Yankees rookie Luis Gil in his debut, Alexander Wells hit hard in 13-1 loss
- Orioles minor league report: Top pick Colton Cowser homers in debut; Kyle Stowers, Jordan Westburg stay hot
- Jorge López takes no-hit bid into the sixth as Orioles slug four homers in 7-1 win over Yankees on Monday
- Orioles reset: Baltimore held on to its pieces at the trade deadline. That will make for a busier offseason.
- Longtime Tigers farmhand Spenser Watkins falters early and late as Orioles settle for series split with 6-2 loss in Detroit on Sunday
- Ramón Urías will be the Orioles’ primary shortstop down the stretch. He could have several double-play partners.
- Orioles’ quiet trade deadline signals that return to contention might not be so far away: ‘I think it’s getting closer’
- Orioles send shortstop Freddy Galvis to Phillies amid otherwise quiet trade deadline for team — despite ‘a couple of close opportunities’
- Orioles pitching prospect DL Hall likely done for year with elbow injury; club hoping for ‘some good news’ soon on Heston Kjerstad
- Here’s why this trade deadline figures to be different for the Orioles — and why that matters for Trey Mancini and others
- Nearing return from COVID injured list, Orioles’ Keegan Akin, Anthony Santander decline to say whether they’re vaccinated
- The Orioles have aggressively promoted top prospects all summer. Why is Adley Rutschman still at Double-A?
- Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman breaks out of slump with three homers; Mike Baumann back to his best at Bowie
- Orioles reset: Ryan McKenna ‘opening eyes’ even before key role in sweep-completing victory
- For Orioles star Cedric Mullins, anime is more than something fun to watch. It’s inspired him since he was a kid.
- Orioles welcome top draft picks Colton Cowser, Connor Norby to Camden Yards: ‘A day they’ll never forget’
- Orioles prospect Kyle Stowers showing prodigious power at Bowie: ‘This guy has a chance to be a big player’
- The Orioles have used rookie starting pitchers more than most teams. The results have been mixed.
- Orioles prospects Blaine Knight, Cody Sedlock back on big league trajectories at Bowie: ‘They’ve put themselves on that path’
- The Orioles-Rays game will be called entirely by women for the first time. For O’s announcer Melanie Newman, it’s been a long time coming.
- Orioles reset: Breaking down the O’s most likely trade candidates ahead of next week’s deadline
- Orioles’ Ramón Urías embracing everyday shortstop role with Freddy Galvis out: ‘It’s kind of refreshing’
- Orioles sign top draft pick Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall selection
- For Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle, the first half was not ‘all sunshine and rainbows.’ A productive second half could be on tap.
- Former Orioles announcer Gary Thorne returns to the broadcast booth as fill-in with Mets
- Pitchers, prospects and potential trades: 5 things to watch as the Orioles begin the second half of the season
- Orioles minor league All-Stars: The best prospects at every position through the first half of the season
- 5 things we learned from the Orioles’ 2021 MLB draft
- From woodworking to hitting, Orioles No. 5 MLB draft pick Colton Cowser brings special hands and ‘enthusiasm to grind’
- Orioles star Cedric Mullins’ pregame outfit is a hit, but his MLB All-Star Game grounder isn’t ruled one
- MLB draft, Day 3 tracker: Orioles take eight pitchers, beginning with top Division II arm Dylan Heid of Pitt-Johnstown
- Orioles’ Trey Mancini makes impressive run to Home Run Derby finals but falls to defending champion Pete Alonso
- Cedric Mullins’ fall then rise leads to MLB All-Star Game start for Orioles outfielder: ‘The good ones persevere’
- MLB draft, Day 2 tracker: Orioles take NCAA hits leader Connor Norby 41st overall, Reed Trimble with No. 65 pick
- Orioles reset: Breaking down the selection of Colton Cowser with the O’s top MLB draft pick
- 5 things to know about Orioles’ No. 5 MLB draft pick Colton Cowser
- Orioles select Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser with No. 5 pick in MLB draft: ‘He’s a five-tool player’
- After batting practice blast, Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman brings patience, quips to MLB All-Star Futures Game
- In Bowie doubleheader, John Means and Mike Baumann provide promise for Orioles’ second-half rotation
- From Cal Ripken Jr. to Mark Trumbo, here’s how Orioles stars have fared at the Home Run Derby
- Orioles star Trey Mancini survived his cancer battle. His Home Run Derby appearance will honor a teammate who didn’t.
- With Camden Yards homecoming, Chicago White Sox rookie and Gilman grad Gavin Sheets puts frustrating 2020 behind him
- From Markakis to Wieters to Westburg: The longest-tenured Orioles scout keeps getting big picks from the talent-rich Southeast
- From Buster Posey to an Orioles bust, here’s a look at the recent history of No. 5 MLB draft picks
- Orioles prospect Gunnar Henderson dominated in Delmarva. Now, he’s embracing the challenge of figuring it out in Aberdeen
- Orioles trades with Angels providing plenty of promise on farm: ‘We’re happy with the transactions that we made’
- ‘It’s fun to watch’: Orioles’ young hitters putting together a hot stretch as season reaches halfway point
- Almost 7 million-to-1 odds? Former Orioles slugger Jim Gentile hit back-to-back grand slams in a game in 1961.
- The Orioles’ young starters are ‘trying to survive’ the majors. Dean Kremer was sent to the minors to improve his chances.
- How loss, on and off the field, led Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells to the back of the Orioles bullpen
- As the first woman to serve as Orioles public address announcer, Adrienne Roberson is living the dream: ‘I’m doing what I always wanted to do’
- Facing trade rumors amid comeback season, Trey Mancini ‘most definitely’ hoping to see Orioles’ rebuild through
- Data-driven damage: How swing-decision work is improving hitting across the Orioles’ farm system
- From Little League to the big leagues, Orioles rookie Bruce Zimmermann’s father has always been along for the ride
- As Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman grows in Bowie, his star potential is clear: ‘You’re awed every day’
- Mike Elias coy on Brandon Hyde’s status as Orioles manager in 2022, but hopes ‘all of us are still here together’ when team returns to playoffs
- As advocate group raises concerns about housing for Orioles minor leaguers, GM Mike Elias says club would ‘never allow a situation where someone is not safe’
- Gas cans, great expectations fuel buzz-worthy night at Bowie for top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez
- Former Orioles star Adam Jones assists with expanded coverage of the Negro Leagues: ‘Their stories need to be told’
- 2021 is a test of consistency for the Orioles’ young outfielders. So far, only Cedric Mullins has passed.
- One year after shortened MLB draft, 2020 Orioles picks joining 2019 class in making strong impression
- How an Orioles Babe Ruth card went from a sock drawer to a Baltimore museum and a $6 million valuation
- How Orioles hitting coach Don Long helped Trey Mancini clear his mind and regain his swing: ‘He makes you think deeply’
- After a year of empty stands, the Orioles are welcoming crowds again. So far, fans aren’t flocking back.