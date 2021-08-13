xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup, lineups and how to watch Friday’s game against the Red Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 13, 2021 12:00 PM

Red Sox (66-51) vs. Orioles (38-75)

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA)

RED SOX LINEUP

TBA

ORIOLES LINEUP

TBA

Pregame reading

