Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Thursday’s home opener against Red Sox

Orioles (4-2) at Red Sox (3-3)
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
First pitch: 3:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Eduardo Rodríguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA in 2019; missed 2020 season with myocarditis)
Pregame reading:
- What you need to know if you’re attending Orioles Opening Day at Camden Yards
- Orioles home opener to include first pitch from Mayor Brandon Scott; Mo Gaba, front-line workers to be recognized
- Matt Harvey fittingly gets the ball for the Orioles’ home opener. Their rotation hinges on him. | ANALYSIS
- Orioles fans see return to Camden Yards as milestone in pandemic recovery: ‘It changed the rhythm of life’
- Anthony Santander’s throw home seals Orioles’ 4-3 win over Yankees in 11 innings, ending losing streak in New York
- Early debuts give Orioles head start on answering a key question: Who should be part of their future? | ANALYSIS
- Ryan McKenna made it to the majors. Now the Orioles’ outfield prospect wants to stick around.
- Orioles reset: Another hot start to savor, and this one’s going according to plan | ANALYSIS
- Orioles Rule 5 pick Mac Sceroler shines in major league debut: ‘I can compete here’
- ‘Just fantastic’: After missing 2020 debut, Bruce Zimmermann’s family soaks in starter’s first major league win