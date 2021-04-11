xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game at Red Sox

Baltimore Sun
Apr 11, 2021 8:00 AM

Orioles (4-4) at Red Sox (5-3)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Jorge Lopez (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Nick Pivetta (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

