Orioles on deck: Pitching matchup and how to watch Saturday’s game at Red Sox

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 10, 2021 10:00 AM

Orioles (4-3) at Red Sox (4-3)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 FM

Starting pitchers: Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

