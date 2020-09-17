xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Orioles on deck: Pitching matchups and how to watch Thursday’s doubleheader vs. Rays

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 17, 2020 8:00 AM

Orioles (22-27) vs. Rays (31-18)

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Game 1 first pitch: 4:35 p.m.

Game 2 first pitch: Approximately 7:35 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Game 1 starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs. Rays LHP Blake Snell (4-1, 3.23 ERA)

Game 2 starting pitchers: TBD

AL wild-card standings (through Wednesday)

Toronto (26-22) —

Cleveland (26-23) — ½ game back

***

Orioles (22-27) — 4 games back

Mariners (22-27) — 4 games back

Detroit (21-27) — 4½ games back

